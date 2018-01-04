Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Petrobras to pay $2.95bn to settle US class action lawsuit

EBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2018

Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has agreed to pay $2.95bn to settle a class action lawsuit filed by its investors in the US.

The lawsuit was filed against the Brazilian state-controlled oil company in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Since March 2014, Brazil has been hit by the Car Wash investigation that probed bribes from contractors to executives of state-controlled firms and politicians in exchange of public projects.

Petrobras says that the agreement it has signed to settle the class action does not mean its admission of any wrongdoing or misconduct.

It added that the settlement is intended to resolve all pending and prospective claims by purchasers of its shares in the US and by purchasers of its shares that are listed for trading in the country.

Petrobras revealed that the settlement removes the risk of an unfavorable judgment which it says could have a material adverse impact on it and its financial situation. Additionally, the settlement would also end all the uncertainties, burdens and costs associated with the lawsuit, stated the Brazilian oil firm.

Petrobras, in a statement, said: “The agreement is in the company’s best interest and that of its shareholders, given the risks of a verdict advised by a jury, particularities of US procedure and securities laws, as well its assessment of the status of the class action and the nature of such litigation in the United States, where only approximately 0.3% of securities-related class actions proceed to trial.”

The agreement would need approval from the court to come into effect.

As per the proposed settlement, Petrobras will pay the amount in three installments of around $983m.

While the first installment will be paid inside 10 days of the court’s preliminary approval of the settlement, the second one will be paid within 10 days of final approval. The final installment will be paid six months after final approval or by 15 January 2019, whichever comes later.

Image: Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: courtesy of Eric and Christian/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.