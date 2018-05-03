Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Ophir Energy to buy $205m worth assets from Santos in Southeast Asia

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 May 2018

UK-based Ophir Energy has agreed to acquire certain assets of Australian oil and gas firm Santos in Southeast Asia for $205m.

The package of assets, included in the transaction is made up of producing assets across Vietnam and Indonesia alongside exploration and appraisal assets in Malaysia, Vietnam and also in Bangladesh.

Ophir will be adding nearly 13,500boepd of net working interest production in 2018 through the deal along with around 21.2mmboe to its net working interest reserves.

The company, which has production, development and exploration assets across Africa and Asia, said that the deal is in line with its strategy of rebalancing its portfolio towards a larger production and cash flow base.

Ophir has offered to buy Santos’ stakes in the producing Block 12 W in Vietnam, which has around 23,600boepd of gross production and the Madura and Sampang blocks in Indonesia from Santos.

Gas production from the Oyong, Wortel fields in the Sampang block, and the Maleo and Peluang fields in the Madura block is 11,500boepd, said Ophir.

In Vietnam, Ophir will buy stakes of Santos in the Blocks 123 and 124 exploration permits in frontier Phu Khanh Basin, which is known to have large oil/LNG scale potential.

Ophir has also agreed to buy a 20% stake from Santos in the R PSC, a deep water block offshore Sabah, Malaysia. In Bangladesh, the company will buy 45% operated stake in exploration Block SS-11, which is near the multi-Tcf producing fields across the Myanmar border.

Ophir CEO Nick Cooper said: “It is a declared strategic objective of Ophir to rebalance its asset base and become free cash flow positive in order to consider regularly returning capital to shareholders. This transaction accelerates the realisation of this goal.

“Ophir has maintained a strong balance sheet through the down cycle in order to benefit from such accretive opportunities that fit our established expertise.”

Cooper added that the assets to be acquired also provide a lucrative combination of operational upside and material cost synergies with the company’s existing production in Southeast Asia.

Earlier, this year, Ophir along with its partners had been awarded explorations rights to two offshore blocks in Mexico as part of the country’s offshore bid round 2.4.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.