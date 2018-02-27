ONGC Videsh, GeoPark create Latin American acquisition partnership

ONGC Videsh, the international arm of India’s national oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), and GeoPark have entered into an acquisition partnership, targeting the Latin American region.

The long-term strategic partnership between the two firms will acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects with the objective of building a large-scale, economically-profitable and risk-balanced portfolio of assets and operations across Latin America.

Latin America is one of the most attractive regions in the world for oil and gas investments, and has an immense hydrocarbon resource potential.

ONGC Videsh and GeoPark will form a joint Business Development Group – headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Jointly, the companies intend to leverage the platforms, experience and strengths of each company and to create a long-term successful partnership in Latin America to achieve their expansion objectives.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Narendra K. Verma MD & CEO from ONGC Videsh and Mr. James F. Park, CEO from GeoPark on February 16, 2018 at ONGC Videsh, Delhi.

Source: Company Press Release