Drilling & Production News

OMV to sell upstream operations in Pakistan

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 March 2018

Austrian oil and gas company OMV has agreed to sell its upstream business in Pakistan for a sum of €157m to Dragon Prime Hong Kong.

The transaction is being done as part of OMV’s move to streamline its upstream portfolio.

OMV Pakistan holds stakes across five development and production leases. It is the operator of the Sawan, Miano, Latif, Mehar and Gambat blocks, which are all in production.

The firm also owns stakes in five exploration blocks, of which it is the operator of four blocks.

OMV’s sale of the Pakistan upstream business is likely to be completed by the year end, based on receipt of relevant regulatory approvals among other conditions.

The Austrian company also owns a stake of 10% in Pak-Arab Refinery (Parco), which will not be part of the transaction with Dragon Prime Hong Kong. Parco is a petrochemical joint venture between the Government of Pakistan and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The OMV Group, which recorded sales of €20bn in 2017, has a strong base in the upsteam sector in Austria and Romania. The North Sea, Russia and the Middle East and Africa also come under its core regions of operations in the upstream sector.

In 2017, the group achieved a daily production of about 348,000boe/d.

The company is also the operator of a gas pipeline network in Austria and also has gas storage facilities across Austria and Germany.

Last month, OMV commenced a vast 3D seismic campaign in Austria, covering around 600km2 in pursuit of natural gas at depths of 4,000 to 6,000m in the geological subsurface.

The oil and gas company made a major deal in December 2017, when it acquired a stake of 24.99% in Yuzhno Russkoye gas field in Western Siberia from German energy company Uniper for a sum of €1.72bn.

The stake in Yuzhno Russkoye allows OMV to add 100,000boe/d to its production, which will move up to more than 430,000boe/d.

