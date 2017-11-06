OMV begins production at Sofiya field in Pakistan

OMV has commenced production at the Sofiya gas and condensate field, located north of the Mehar gas field in the Mehar block, Pakistan.

OMV Maurice Energy Limited along with its Joint Venture Partners Ocean Pakistan Limited, Government Holdings Private Limited and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited announced the discovery of hydrocarbons from the Sofiya-2 well in August, 2013.

Development activities began in early 2017 after a development and production lease was granted.

Sofiya gas field was successfully put in production on October 27, 2017

Sofiya-2 well adds 15 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 1,400 barrels of condensate per day to the production from the Sofiya D&P lease within the Mehar block, operated by OMV Maurice Energy Limited

The Sofiya-2 well was successfully commissioned without any incident. With this, OMV and its partners are increasing Mehar gas production by 15 mn scf/d and 1,400 bbl/d of condensate. The gas and condensate from the field is being processed at OMV-operated Mehar gas facilities in Shahdadkot, Sindh Province, Pakistan.

Source: Company Press Release