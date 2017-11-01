Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Oil Search to acquire oil assets in Alaska North Slope for $400m

Published 01 November 2017

Energy explorer Oil Search has agreed to acquire oil assets in Alaska North Slope from privately-owned companies Armstrong Energy and GMT Exploration Company for $400m.

The assets include a 25.5% interest in the Pikka Unit and adjacent exploration acreage and a 37.5% interest in the Horseshoe Block.

Oil Search said that the leases contain approximately 500 million barrel (gross) in the Nanushuk and satellite oil fields.

The Nanushuk field is said to one of the largest conventional oil fields discovered in more than 30 years in the US.

Oil Search expects the assets to complement its existing gas assets in Papua New Guinea and balance its gas portfolio.

Additionally, Oil Search has an option to purchase all of Armstrong and GMT's remaining interest in the Pikka Unit and the Horseshoe Block as well as 25.5% interest in the adjacent exploration acreage and 37.5% in the Hue Shale for $450m.

Oil Search managing director Peter Botten said:"For some time, Oil Search has been seeking to acquire oil interests to complement our PNG gas assets, to create a more balanced portfolio that is less exposed to one single commodity and one country.

“The key challenge has been to achieve this without diluting the Company’s world class, high returning PNG assets.

“Utilising our existing relationships, this Alaska North Slope opportunity has been proactively pursued and an agreement structured to the benefit of all parties.”

The acquisition, which is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, is subject to standard US regulatory approvals, including approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS).

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.