Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Oceaneering expands scope of supply on Shell's Gulf of Mexico development

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 May 2017

Oceaneering International will support the design, fabrication and installation of ancillary flowline hardware at Royal Dutch Shell’s Appomattox development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest deal adds to Oceaneering’s supply contract of electro-hydraulic steel tube control for the same project, awarded in September 2015.

Under the new contract, Oceaneering will procure and install pre-lay and post-lay crossing mattresses, flowline jumper fabrication and installation and manifold installation.

The company also will design, procure, fabricate, and install subsea buoyancy for flowline thermal expansion.

Oceaneering's Ocean Evolution vessel is expected to carry out the offshore installation services. Commencing in the latter part of the year, the installation works will be done in various phases and completed in 2019.

Oceaneering president and CEO Roderick Larson said: “This project demonstrates Oceaneering’s capabilities to leverage our comprehensive portfolio of offshore services and products to produce safe, reliable and cost effective solutions that meet all of a customer’s requirements.”

Shell is the operator of the Appomattox deep-water project with 79% stake. Its partner in the project is CNOOC subsidiary Nexen Petroleum Offshore USA which holds 21%.

The average peak production of the project which will initially produce from the Appomattox and Vicksburg fields has been estimated to be 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per annum.

Shell had made a final investment decision for the Appomattox deep-water development project in July 2015.

The deep-water project is planned to feature a semi-submersible, four-column production host platform, a subsea system having six drill centers, 15 producing wells, along with five water injection wells.

Image: Oceaneering will provide products and services to Appomattox deep-water project. Photo: courtesy of think4photop/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.