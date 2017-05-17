Oceaneering expands scope of supply on Shell's Gulf of Mexico development

Oceaneering International will support the design, fabrication and installation of ancillary flowline hardware at Royal Dutch Shell’s Appomattox development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest deal adds to Oceaneering’s supply contract of electro-hydraulic steel tube control for the same project, awarded in September 2015.

Under the new contract, Oceaneering will procure and install pre-lay and post-lay crossing mattresses, flowline jumper fabrication and installation and manifold installation.

The company also will design, procure, fabricate, and install subsea buoyancy for flowline thermal expansion.

Oceaneering's Ocean Evolution vessel is expected to carry out the offshore installation services. Commencing in the latter part of the year, the installation works will be done in various phases and completed in 2019.

Oceaneering president and CEO Roderick Larson said: “This project demonstrates Oceaneering’s capabilities to leverage our comprehensive portfolio of offshore services and products to produce safe, reliable and cost effective solutions that meet all of a customer’s requirements.”

Shell is the operator of the Appomattox deep-water project with 79% stake. Its partner in the project is CNOOC subsidiary Nexen Petroleum Offshore USA which holds 21%.

The average peak production of the project which will initially produce from the Appomattox and Vicksburg fields has been estimated to be 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per annum.

Shell had made a final investment decision for the Appomattox deep-water development project in July 2015.

The deep-water project is planned to feature a semi-submersible, four-column production host platform, a subsea system having six drill centers, 15 producing wells, along with five water injection wells.

Image: Oceaneering will provide products and services to Appomattox deep-water project. Photo: courtesy of think4photop/Freedigitalphotos.net.