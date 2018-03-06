Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Oceaneering acquires Scottish offshore contractor Ecosse Subsea

Published 06 March 2018

Oceaneering International has acquired Ecosse Subsea, a provider of offshore engineering, seabed preparation, route clearance and trenching services, for about £50m.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, Ecosse builds and operates seabed preparation, route clearance and trenching tools for submarine cables and pipelines on an integrated basis that includes vessels, ROVs and survey services. 

Enabling technologies acquired in the transaction include Ecosse's modular SCAR Seabed System, capable of completing the entire trenching work scope (route preparation, boulder clearance, trenching and backfill), and its newly developed SCARJet trenching system. 

The SCARJet is an evolutionary trenching system designed for use with standard work class ROVs and adds state of the art jetting and post-lay trenching capabilities to the existing pre-cut methods offered by the SCAR plowing tools. 

Oceaneering president and CEO Roderick A. Larson said, "We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Ecosse, which we believe offers Oceaneering the opportunity to expand our service line capabilities and grow our market position within the offshore renewable energy market, and provide our customers with proven tools to optimize installation projects.

“The addition of Ecosse reflects our commitment to expand into the adjacent renewable energy market to more comprehensively serve the offshore energy industry. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to Oceaneering's 2018 cash flow and earnings."

Ecosse former Chairman Mike Wilson said: "This is a strategic opportunity for our customers and our employees. Oceaneering has outstanding people, a global presence, innovative technologies and diversified services and products.

“Together we can establish a stronger platform to take on even larger and higher profile projects in the renewables and oil and gas industries."

Ecosse global renewables and subsea projects director Mark Gillespie said, "We are excited to become part of Oceaneering. With Oceaneering's global strength, we expect to be better positioned to further penetrate the growing and emerging renewables and cable markets in Europe and the United States."

Larson added: "We are looking forward to the contributions that Ecosse will make to our operations and growth, and we welcome its employees to the Oceaneering team." 

Oceaneering intends to report the future financial results of Ecosse through Oceaneering's Subsea Projects segment.



Source: Company Press Release

