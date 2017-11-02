Ocean Installer, Baker Hughes to support Siccar’s Cambo Project in North Sea

Norwegian subsea company Ocean Installer has bagged a contract from Siccar Point Energy (SPE) and Baker Hughes (BHGE) pertaining to the Cambo Project in the UK North Sea.

Under the contract, Ocean Installer as part of an alliance with BHGE will support the appraisal and early production phases of the project, with the ability to extend into the future developments.

Prior to that, SPE had signed an agreement with BHGE for the development of Cambo field located in North-West of the Shetland Islands in Scotland. Under the agreement, (BHGE) was chosen as the exclusive supplier for the development’s appraisal and early production phases.

While BHGE will offer its full suite of well services solutions for the project, Ocean Installer will provide the production and installation of subsea production equipment and flexible pipes under the scope of supply.

Ocean Installer CEO Steinar Riise said: “An alliance like this enables us to improve execution efficiency and risk mitigation through the creation of shared project objectives, and minimize tendering costs, with the ultimate objective of creating more efficient subsea solutions.”

The Cambo field, which is owned 100% by SPE, is contained at a water depth of 1,100m. Discovered in 2002, the offshore UK field is estimated to have more than 100 million barrels of recoverable resources.

Phase 1 of the Cambo Field Development, which will be an early production system (EPS), is slated to begin in 2018. It will be handled from the Aberdeen office of Ocean Installer.

The company plans to deploy the Normand Vision and Normand Reach construction support vessels for the offshore execution.

Phase 1 of the project will be followed by a Phase 2 full-field development.

As part of the EPS, initially an appraisal well will be drilled into the main reservoir sequence and an extended well test will be carried out. The processes will be done in 2018 and are expected to give crucial details for the facility design.

BHGE Europe president Zvonimir Djerfi said: “This agreement puts BHGE's integrated scope of capabilities and extensive portfolio into action and is further testament to our fullstream capabilities for the offshore oil and gas industry.

“By engaging early in the project’s lifecycle to better define technical and commercial drivers, we can help SPE simplify the process, driving cost-effectiveness and flexibility, while maintaining the highest safety standards and quality required in this challenging deepwater environment."

Image: Illustration of the Cambo Field Development. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.