Drilling & Production News

Novatek to acquire Alrosa’s natural gas assets in Russia for $540m

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 February 2018

Pao Novatek has prevailed in an open auction to acquire the natural gas assets of diamond mining firm Alrosa in Russia with a successful bid of RUB30.3bn ($540m).

As part of the transaction, the Russian natural gas producer will fully acquire Maretiom Investments and Velarion Investments, which hold 100% stake in Geotransgaz and 100% stake in Urengoy Gas, respectively from Alrosa.

Geotransgaz holds the rights for the Beregovoy license area, which is estimated to have hydrocarbon resources of 436 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) as per Russian resource classification as of 31 December 2017.

Last year, the Beregovoy natural gas field, located in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, had produced 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas along with 185 thousand tons of gas condensate.

Urengoy Gas, the other Alrosa gas asset to be acquired by Novatek, holds the exploration and production rights for the Ust-Yamsoveyskiy license area. As per Russian resource classification as of 31 December 2017, the license area holds an estimated 650 million boe of hydrocarbon resources.

Last month, the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service had imitated a probe into the sale of the two natural gas assets after a complaint from Rosneft. However, it did not move forward with Rosneft deciding to withdraw its complaint, Tass reported.

Novatek management board chairman Leonid V. Mikhelson said: “One of our priorities as highlighted in our recent Corporate Strategy Day was to sustain our production levels within reach of the Unified Gas Supply System and in close proximity to our current transportation and processing infrastructure.

“The Beregovoy and the Ust-Yamsoveyskiy license areas fully meet these criteria and represent quality reserves purchased at a value accretive price. They will contribute to our gas and liquids production to load our gas condensate processing chain thus maximizing the Company’s profitability.”

In another development, Novatek has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Aramco to collaborate globally on natural gas projects. As part of the agreement, the two firms will work closely on LNG supplies, gas exploration and production projects, development of LNG markets, and also in research and technology development.

Drilling & Production News

Drilling & Production Intelligence






