Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Statoil secures approval to start production from Gina Krog field, offshore Norway

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 May 2017

Statoil has secured approval from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to start production from the Gina Krog field in the North Sea.

Statoil, which operates the field with a 58.7% stake, expects to start production by the end of next month.

Staying on the seabed and an oil storage ship in water depths between 110m and 120m, the field has been developed with a production facility.

The oil will be exported through buoy loaders, while the gas will be transported to the Sleipner A platform for final processing.

Gas for gas injection is said to be imported from Zeepipe 2A, and the field will be connected to a joint solution with power supply from shore for the Utsira High.

Gina Krog includes recoverable reserves, comprising of 16.8 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of oil, 11.8 billion Sm3 gas and 3.2 million tonnes NGL.

Investment costs are expected to be around NOK30.9bn ($3.6bn) for the project.

Gina Krog project is situated around 30km northwest of Sleipner. It is originally a minor gas discovery north of Sleipner, It was first discovered in 1974.

Gina Krog landscape was assessed again, when oil and gas were discovered in the neighbouring structure Gina Krog Øst in 2007.

According to Statoil, the appraisal wells drilled on Gina Krog from 2008 to 2011 proved an oil column under the gas

In December 2012, the Gina Krog partners submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO). In October 2012, an impact assessment was submitted for consultation of the project.

The other partners in the Gina Krog project are Total, Kuwait’s KUFPEC, Poland’s PGNiG and Norway's Aker BP.

Image: Gina Krog is to be developed with a seabed production facility and a storage ship for oil. Photo: courtesy of Statoil.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.