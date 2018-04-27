Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Northern to acquire producing assets in Williston Basin from Salt Creek

Published 27 April 2018

Northern Oil and Gas has agreed to acquire producing assets and acreage in the core of the Williston Basin in North Dakota from Salt Creek Oil and Gas for $40m and six million shares of its common stock.

The company anticipates the acquisition will close in approximately 40 days, and will have an effective date of January 1, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

February estimated production of 1,380 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Includes 1,319 net acres in the core of the Williston Basin that are 100% held by production and have an average net revenue interest of 86%

Acquiring an estimated 8.2 net future drilling locations that Northern expects will generate average EURs over 1 million barrels of oil equivalent

Northern expects the acquired properties to generate approximately $19 million of cash flow from operations in 2018

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Northern interim president Brandon Elliott said: “This acquisition solidifies our position as the natural consolidator of non-operating working interests in the Williston Basin.

“It brings with it outstanding future drilling locations and current production, without additional general and administrative costs, demonstrating the scalability of our business model.

“This acquisition shows not only our ability to execute on our long term consolidation strategy but also our ability to execute on accretive deals in the best part of the Bakken fairway.”

ACQUISITION

Northern has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Salt Creek Oil and Gas, LLC, a subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, to acquire oil and gas properties in the core of the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

The acquisition is expected to close in approximately 40 days, subject to typical conditions, with an effective date of January 1, 2018. Included in the assets are 86 gross (6.5 net) wells currently producing, drilling or awaiting completion and an estimated 137 gross (8.2 net) wells of future drilling inventory. Operators of the assets include Hess Corporation, Whiting Petroleum, Conoco Phillips, and Statoil.

Total consideration at closing will include $40 million of cash plus reimbursement of capital for wells in process (subject to customary adjustments) and 6 million shares of Northern common stock.

Salt Creek will be subject to a six month post-closing lockup on the shares, with limited exceptions.

The agreement contains a mechanism for potential additional cash consideration paid at the end of the six-month lockup period if Northern’s common stock is trading below $2.00 per share. However, no additional consideration will be paid if Northern’s common stock closes at or above $2.00 per share for any five consecutive trading days prior to that time.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.