Northern to acquire producing assets in Williston Basin from Salt Creek

Northern Oil and Gas has agreed to acquire producing assets and acreage in the core of the Williston Basin in North Dakota from Salt Creek Oil and Gas for $40m and six million shares of its common stock.

The company anticipates the acquisition will close in approximately 40 days, and will have an effective date of January 1, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

February estimated production of 1,380 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Includes 1,319 net acres in the core of the Williston Basin that are 100% held by production and have an average net revenue interest of 86%

Acquiring an estimated 8.2 net future drilling locations that Northern expects will generate average EURs over 1 million barrels of oil equivalent

Northern expects the acquired properties to generate approximately $19 million of cash flow from operations in 2018

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Northern interim president Brandon Elliott said: “This acquisition solidifies our position as the natural consolidator of non-operating working interests in the Williston Basin.

“It brings with it outstanding future drilling locations and current production, without additional general and administrative costs, demonstrating the scalability of our business model.

“This acquisition shows not only our ability to execute on our long term consolidation strategy but also our ability to execute on accretive deals in the best part of the Bakken fairway.”

ACQUISITION

Northern has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Salt Creek Oil and Gas, LLC, a subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, to acquire oil and gas properties in the core of the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

The acquisition is expected to close in approximately 40 days, subject to typical conditions, with an effective date of January 1, 2018. Included in the assets are 86 gross (6.5 net) wells currently producing, drilling or awaiting completion and an estimated 137 gross (8.2 net) wells of future drilling inventory. Operators of the assets include Hess Corporation, Whiting Petroleum, Conoco Phillips, and Statoil.

Total consideration at closing will include $40 million of cash plus reimbursement of capital for wells in process (subject to customary adjustments) and 6 million shares of Northern common stock.

Salt Creek will be subject to a six month post-closing lockup on the shares, with limited exceptions.

The agreement contains a mechanism for potential additional cash consideration paid at the end of the six-month lockup period if Northern’s common stock is trading below $2.00 per share. However, no additional consideration will be paid if Northern’s common stock closes at or above $2.00 per share for any five consecutive trading days prior to that time.

Source: Company Press Release.