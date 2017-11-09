Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Noble Energy to divest $608m worth acreage in DJ Basin to SRC Energy

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 November 2017

Texas-based Noble Energy has agreed to sell nearly 30,200 net acres from its non-core DJ Basin position in Colorado to SRC Energy for a sum of $608m.

SRC Energy, which is based in Denver, Colorado, is an independent operator in the DJ Basin.

In addition to the acreage, it will also add production of about 4,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in the assets located in Weld County.

SRC Energy chairman and CEO Lynn A. Peterson said: “This transaction solidifies SRC’s position as a leading DJ Basin operator with a deep inventory of efficient, high return development opportunities combined with a conservative balance sheet.

“The operating efficiencies that we have gained over the past few quarters will transfer smoothly to this new acreage. We will begin working on our expanded position immediately with planning, permitting and infrastructure buildout.”

The transaction is expected to be completed on two separate dates. While the acreage and non-operated production part is to be closed by the year end, the sale of the operated producing assets will be completed by mid-2018.

The two closings will be based on meeting of customary terms and conditions. Noble Energy disclosed that over 90% of the total transaction value will be covered in the initial closing.

Almost half of the acreage involved in the transaction is in the Greely Crescent area of Noble Energy while the remainder is located in the Bronco area.

According to Noble Energy operations executive vice president Gary W. Willingham, the acreage sold in Greely Crescent and Bronco development areas was not expected to be developed by the company for several years.

Noble Energy will stay focused on the northern and eastern parts of the DJ Basin.

Willingham added: “This is where we have a deep inventory of long lateral drilling opportunities in an oilier part of the basin and where our infrastructure provides a competitive advantage. 

“Proceeds from this transaction continue to highlight a strong market valuation for our DJ Basin position and will be prioritized to further strengthen our investment-grade balance sheet.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.