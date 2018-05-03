Nigeria’s Forte Oil to sell upstream and power generating businesses

Nigerian energy company Forte Oil said that it intends to sell its upstream services and power generating businesses in Nigeria and also exit from its downstream business in neighboring West African country Ghana.

The decision is part of a restructuring strategy, said Forte Oil which operates mostly in the downstream sector.

Forte Oil said that it will utilize the proceeds from the sale of the upstream services business - Forte Upstream Services and the power generating business - Amperion Power Distribution to fund its downstream operations. Specifically, the Nigerian firm will look to invest the money to expand its downstream marketing business and also for repositioning initiatives.

Forte Oil was quoted by Reuters as saying in a notice: “The changing landscape also suggests backward integration would be essential to remain competitive within the sector, particularly in the face of impending deregulation.”

Forte Upstream Services is an upstream petroleum service company that supplies production chemicals and drilling fluids chemicals to operators in the upstream sector across Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe.

Amperion Power, on the other hand, owns a majority interest in the 414MW Geregu power plant in the Nigerian state of Kogi.

The other business to be divested by Forte Oil is AP Oil & Gas Ghana, which operates a significant network of retail outlets that extend to Ghana. This downstream petroleum business of the Nigerian energy company had started operations in 2008.

Forte Oil said that through the restructuring, it plans to focus on its downstream business which deals in the distribution of various petroleum products including Premium Motor Spirit, aviation fuel, diesel, kerosene, along with a variety of lubricants for automobiles and machines.

The company was established in 1964 by British Petroleum Nigeria and years later it became public liability company. In 1979, Forte Oil was renamed as African Petroleum and about 20 years later, the Nigerian government sold its entire stake to core investors and certain Nigerian citizens under its privatization program. In 2010, the company was rebranded as Forte Oil.