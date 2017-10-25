Nexans to supply cables for Abu Dhabi’s Nasr II project

EPC contractor Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has selected Nexans as the sole cable supplier for the second and crucial package of the Nasr Phase II Full Field Development Project off the coast of Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

The first cable supply contract was awarded in 2015.

The Nasr field project is aimed at increasing the oil production capacity three-fold to 65,000 barrels per day.

The second package includes installation of a multi-platform super complex with a gas treatment platform, separation platform, accommodation platform, utilities, flares, and bridges.

HHI chose a full range of cables from 250V to 132kV power cables, instrumentation cables and communication cables from Nexans for the new complex.

Nexans Kukdong will supply 3,000 km of medium voltage and low voltage cables and instrumentation cables for the project.

The medium voltage and low voltage power cables and instrumentation cables for the second phase of the project will be manufactured at Nexans plant in Jincheon, Korea, for the completion of construction in the HHI shipyard by June 2018.

In September 2015, HHI awarded a contract to Nexans for the supply of 132kV XLPE insulated three-core subsea power cable for the first phase of the Nasr project. The cable has been manufactured at Nexans specialized facility in Halden, Norway, and will be delivered this year.

Nexans Kukdong CEO Julien Hueber said: “We feel honored that Hyundai Heavy Industries have chosen Nexans’ solutions and entrusted us once again with a contract for full cable supply for this large-scale project.”

Nexans has an industrial presence in 40 countries and commercial activities worldwide.