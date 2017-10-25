Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Nexans to supply cables for Abu Dhabi’s Nasr II project

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 October 2017

EPC contractor Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has selected Nexans as the sole cable supplier for the second and crucial package of the Nasr Phase II Full Field Development Project off the coast of Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

The first cable supply contract was awarded in 2015.

The Nasr field project is aimed at increasing the oil production capacity three-fold to 65,000 barrels per day.

The second package includes installation of a multi-platform super complex with a gas treatment platform, separation platform, accommodation platform, utilities, flares, and bridges.

HHI chose a full range of cables from 250V to 132kV power cables, instrumentation cables and communication cables from Nexans for the new complex.

Nexans Kukdong will supply 3,000 km of medium voltage and low voltage cables and instrumentation cables for the project.

The medium voltage and low voltage power cables and instrumentation cables for the second phase of the project will be manufactured at Nexans plant in Jincheon, Korea, for the completion of construction in the HHI shipyard by June 2018.

In September 2015, HHI awarded a contract to Nexans for the supply of 132kV XLPE insulated three-core subsea power cable for the first phase of the Nasr project. The cable has been manufactured at Nexans specialized facility in Halden, Norway, and will be delivered this year.

Nexans Kukdong CEO Julien Hueber said: “We feel honored that Hyundai Heavy Industries have chosen Nexans’ solutions and entrusted us once again with a contract for full cable supply for this large-scale project.”

Nexans has an industrial presence in 40 countries and commercial activities worldwide.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.