Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Neptune Energy completes $3.9bn acquisition of Engie's oil and gas business

Published 16 February 2018

Neptune Energy Group has closed its $3.9bn acquisition of Engie E&P International, the oil and gas business of Engie.

The transaction sees Neptune become an international independent E&P company across the North Sea, North Africa and South East Asia, producing 154,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2017.

Neptune’s new global platform offers a sustainable asset base throughout the E&P value chain, a good balance of oil and gas and with low operating costs.

The North Sea region benefits from a strong operating base in strategic assets such as Cygnus in the UK and Gjøa in Norway, while Neptune is the leading offshore operator in the Netherlands. North Africa and Southeast Asia provide near-term gas volume growth into strengthening markets while Germany offers a strong, long-life oil production base.

Neptune Energy Group executive chairman Sam Laidlaw said: “I am pleased to announce the completion of this significant achievement, which is the result of some three year’s work and marks a new beginning for Neptune Energy.

“Building on the success and hard work of the EPI team and leveraging its strong portfolio of assets, we aim to generate long term sustained value for the countries in which we operate, our employees and for our investors in order to create a leading international independent E&P company within the next 5 years.

“In creating and delivering this opportunity, the team at Neptune also have great support from our investors: China Investment Corporation (CIC), The Carlyle Group  and CVC. We all have a shared vision to create an efficient independent E&P company of scale across diversified geographies, operating safely, and nimbly capturing new opportunities.”

Neptune Energy CEO Jim House said: “I am extremely pleased to officially welcome the EPI business and its dedicated employees to the Neptune family.

“The business is driven by a dynamic organisation of more than 1,800 staff working across exploration, appraisal, development and production, all of whom are critical to the future growth and success of Neptune Energy.

“I very much look forward to working with our new colleagues as well as industry partners and other stakeholders as we execute on our ambitions.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.