Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Monadelphous Wins Long-Term INPEX Offshore Maintenance Services Contract

Published 09 May 2017

Engineering company Monadelphous Group (Monadelphous) announced it has been awarded a major, long-term offshore maintenance services contract for INPEX Operations Australia associated with the Ichthys LNG Project.

The contract is for an initial period of six years with a further two 2-year extension option and is located in the Browse Basin, approximately 450 kilometres from Broome, Western Australia.

Monadelphous has been engaged to deliver operational, campaign and shutdown maintenance services and brownfield projects implementation associated with the Ichthys Central Processing Facility ‘Ichthys Explorer’ (CPF) and Floating Production Storage and Offloading facility ‘Ichthys Venturer’ (FPSO).

The Ichthys LNG Project is ranked among the most significant oil and gas projects in the world, involving some of the largest offshore facilities in the industry, including the ‘Ichthys Explorer’, the world’s largest semi-submersible central processing facility.

Commenting on the new contract, Monadelphous Managing Director Rob Velletri said “We are delighted to be awarded such a significant maintenance contract by INPEX Operations Australia for the world-class Ichthys LNG Project. The contract continues to strengthen our position as a major service provider of offshore maintenance services.”

“We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with INPEX Operations Australia and working together to create sustainable economic and social development opportunities for local people, businesses and communities.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> E&P Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> E&P services
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Offshore Production Associated Units> FPSO
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> LNG Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> LNG Services
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.