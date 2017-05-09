Monadelphous Wins Long-Term INPEX Offshore Maintenance Services Contract

Engineering company Monadelphous Group (Monadelphous) announced it has been awarded a major, long-term offshore maintenance services contract for INPEX Operations Australia associated with the Ichthys LNG Project.

The contract is for an initial period of six years with a further two 2-year extension option and is located in the Browse Basin, approximately 450 kilometres from Broome, Western Australia.

Monadelphous has been engaged to deliver operational, campaign and shutdown maintenance services and brownfield projects implementation associated with the Ichthys Central Processing Facility ‘Ichthys Explorer’ (CPF) and Floating Production Storage and Offloading facility ‘Ichthys Venturer’ (FPSO).

The Ichthys LNG Project is ranked among the most significant oil and gas projects in the world, involving some of the largest offshore facilities in the industry, including the ‘Ichthys Explorer’, the world’s largest semi-submersible central processing facility.

Commenting on the new contract, Monadelphous Managing Director Rob Velletri said “We are delighted to be awarded such a significant maintenance contract by INPEX Operations Australia for the world-class Ichthys LNG Project. The contract continues to strengthen our position as a major service provider of offshore maintenance services.”

“We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with INPEX Operations Australia and working together to create sustainable economic and social development opportunities for local people, businesses and communities.”

