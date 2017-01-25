Minox Delivers Water Deaeration Skids to Egina FPSO

Minox Technology delivered on the 17th of January 2017 two water deaeration skids to the Egina FPSO. The compact modules were delivered out from ROS fabrication yard in Singapore.

Samsung Heavy industries are transporting the skids to Nigeria where the water injection module will be finalized. The skids have a water capacity of 500.000 barrels of water per day (approximately 3.330 m3/h).

"This is an important milestone for us to reach. The contract is one of the most significant contracts ever awarded to Minox and represents another successful delivery of our compact, chemical free deoxygenation system. The project will be an excellent reference for us," says Bjørn Einar Brath, CEO of Minox Technology.

"We are now looking forward to continue to build upon the good relationships with Samsung and Total in future operations."

Total and Samsung Heavy Industries awarded the deoxygenation system contract to the world's largest Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) to Minox Technology. The FPSO is to be operated by Total at the Egina oil field, in the Gulf of Guinea, offshore Nigeria. Operation starts in 2018. The contract between Minox technology and Samsung Heavy Industries was signed in 2014.

Minox Technology AS

Minox Technology is a specialized process technology company that to date has delivered 35 compact deaeration systems to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company’s unique technology is used to treat water prior to injection into oil producing reservoirs. Minox Technology has been part of Agility Group since 2005, and was established as a separate operating company in Agility Group in 2013. Minox is based at Notodden in Norway with additional offices in Oslo, Norway and in Houston, USA. Minox Technology AS is owned by HitecVision V L.P. through Agility Group.

Minox Deoxygenation System

The Minox Deoxygenation System is a gas stripping process where an ultrapure nitrogen-gas is used to remove dissolved oxygen from water by a closed loop circulating nitrogen gas, in which the oxygen is being removed in a catalytic process. Its main application is the deoxygenation of seawater, which is injected for Increased Oil Recovery (IOR).

The Egina Project (Nigeria)

The Egina oil field is located 130 km off the coast of Nigeria. The Egina project is valued at USD 15 billion. It consists of 44 wells connected to the 2.3M barrel capacity FPSO with a 200 000 boepd processing capacity. First oil is expected in 2017. Total, with a 24% stake in the project, will operate the FPSO. China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Petrobras, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and South Atlantic Petroleum are partners on the project with 45%, 16%, 10% and 5% equity stakes respectively.

Counterparty for Minox on the Egina deliverance is Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. Korea.

Floating Production, Storage and Offloading

FPSO is a floating platform used in offshore petroleum activities for processing and storing petroleum during production on an oil field. The FPSO is often shaped like a tanker, and it is equipped with anchors that enable the ship to remain positioned directly over the oil well.

The oil that is brought up is loaded on to oil tanks through offshore loading systems or pipelines.

For more information, please contact:

Bjørn Einar Brath, CEO?Minox Technology

Cell phone: +47 915 56 210.

E-mail: ber@minox.no

Source: Company Press Release