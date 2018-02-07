Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Milestone to expand in Permian Basin with new facilities

Published 07 February 2018

Milestone Environmental Services, a provider of oilfield environmental services has revealed its plans to build several new facilities in the Permian Basin region over the next two years, including two new facilities this year.

These developments are planned in direct response to increased drilling activity and customer demand. When the capital plan is complete, Milestone will have a network of oilfield waste disposal facilities across the Permian Basin, including the existing sites near Pecos and South Midland.

In 2018 Milestone will add two facilities located near Orla, Texas and Stanton, Texas. The Orla site, in Reeves County on FM Road 652, will open to E&P customers in the Northern Delaware Basin in mid-2018. The Stanton facility, located on State Highway 137 south of Stanton, will serve oilfield operators in the central Midland Basin, is also expected to open in mid-2018.

Milestone’s proprietary slurry injection facilities are faster to permit and construct than other types of disposal sites, which enables Milestone to be nimble and flexible to quickly respond to the needs and locations of E&P customers. Milestone facilities currently handle non-hazardous, RCRA-exempt liquid and slurry waste streams which are injected into carefully-selected, deep geological strata more than a mile below the earth’s surface. In the future, Milestone also plans to expand into treatment and disposal of solid waste from oilfield activity.

Milestone sales VP Jesse Post said: “Location is critical to our customers who depend on us for environmentally-secure oilfield waste disposal. By opening a facility near drilling activity, we save our customers time and money.

“This also provides a benefit to the community and the environment.”

Milestone president and CEO Gabriel Rio said: “Milestone’s unique processes and capable team enable us to move very quickly in response to a dynamic oilfield. Our timeline from concept to completion for new facilities is much faster than anyone else's.

“Milestone’s growth and expansion into new locations and additional services is directly attributable to our customers' preference for environmentally-secure waste disposal near their drilling activity.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.