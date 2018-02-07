Milestone to expand in Permian Basin with new facilities

Milestone Environmental Services, a provider of oilfield environmental services has revealed its plans to build several new facilities in the Permian Basin region over the next two years, including two new facilities this year.

These developments are planned in direct response to increased drilling activity and customer demand. When the capital plan is complete, Milestone will have a network of oilfield waste disposal facilities across the Permian Basin, including the existing sites near Pecos and South Midland.

In 2018 Milestone will add two facilities located near Orla, Texas and Stanton, Texas. The Orla site, in Reeves County on FM Road 652, will open to E&P customers in the Northern Delaware Basin in mid-2018. The Stanton facility, located on State Highway 137 south of Stanton, will serve oilfield operators in the central Midland Basin, is also expected to open in mid-2018.

Milestone’s proprietary slurry injection facilities are faster to permit and construct than other types of disposal sites, which enables Milestone to be nimble and flexible to quickly respond to the needs and locations of E&P customers. Milestone facilities currently handle non-hazardous, RCRA-exempt liquid and slurry waste streams which are injected into carefully-selected, deep geological strata more than a mile below the earth’s surface. In the future, Milestone also plans to expand into treatment and disposal of solid waste from oilfield activity.

Milestone sales VP Jesse Post said: “Location is critical to our customers who depend on us for environmentally-secure oilfield waste disposal. By opening a facility near drilling activity, we save our customers time and money.

“This also provides a benefit to the community and the environment.”

Milestone president and CEO Gabriel Rio said: “Milestone’s unique processes and capable team enable us to move very quickly in response to a dynamic oilfield. Our timeline from concept to completion for new facilities is much faster than anyone else's.

“Milestone’s growth and expansion into new locations and additional services is directly attributable to our customers' preference for environmentally-secure waste disposal near their drilling activity.”

Source: Company Press Release