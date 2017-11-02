Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

McDermott wins subsea installation contract for KG-D6 gas project in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 November 2017

Texas-based McDermott International has bagged a significant subsea installation contract from India’s Reliance Industries for the $5.2bn KG-D6 gas field development in offshore India.

The KG-D6 field is located in the Krishna Godavari Basin on the east coast of India. Last month, Reliance Industries and BP revealed their intentions to invest around $1.5bn to bring to production the six satellite gas discoveries in the KG-D6 block by 2022.

The contract awarded to McDermott is in the range of $250-$500m.

Under the contract terms, the American firm will provide engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea flowlines and vent lines.

It will also provide a pipeline-end manifold for connection with six subsea wells in the R-cluster field contained at a water depth of up to 6,890ft.

The manifold would include in-field pipelines, pipeline-end terminals, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) line, jumpers, risers, umbilicals system and the modification of the control riser platform to interface with the new facilities.

Apart from the R-Cluster of six subsea wells, there is also an option for five to seven more subsea wells in the contract that can be exercised by Reliance Industries for an optional S-cluster package.

The optional scope also has provision for two additional subsea structures and flowlines contained at a water depth of 4,593-5,905ft.

McDermott Asia vice president Hugh Cuthbertson said: “We look forward to working with Reliance on this important and challenging project and building on our recent experience and expertise in deepwater projects across the region.

“McDermott’s selection underscores the confidence and trust we’ve built with our customers to deliver challenging projects within budget and on schedule, like our recent success on ONGC’s Vashishta project.”

The base scope of the contract is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2020 while the optional scope is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

Drilling & Production News

