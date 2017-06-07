McDermott wins EPCIC contract for Angelin gas field in Trinidad and Tobago

McDermott International has secured engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from BP Trinidad & Tobago (bpTT) for the Angelin gas field.

Angelin gas field is situated 25 miles off the east coast of Trinidad and Tobago. It is a dry gas development project within the northern Columbus Basin in 213ft of water.

The latest contract has been awarded following the completion of a multi-phase engineering contract, which was earlier awarded by bpTT to McDermott for the initial design and execution planning of Angelin.

Under the multi-phase engineering contract, McDermott provided pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED), front-end engineering design (FEED), and pre-execution engineering services for the gas field.

Based on pre-FEED and FEED work, McDermott will now offer a turnkey EPCIC solution to design, procure, fabricate, transport, install and commission a six-slot wellhead platform and 26in subsea pipeline with the support of project management and engineering team from Houston.

The 992-ton four-legged main pile jacket and 1,323-ton four-deck topside for the Angelin project will be built at the Altamira fabrication facility in Mexico.

Through a new 13 mile and 26 inch diameter export pipeline, the gas from Angelin gas field will be supplied to the Beachfield/Atlantic LNG and liquids to the Galeota terminal.

With an expected capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, the production will be distributed through the pipeline to the Serrette facility. Later, it will be transported to the Cassia platform for processing.

McDermot Americas, Europe and Africa vice president Scott Munro said: “This is a great opportunity for us to build on the relationship and trust developed through the execution of the FEED for the Angelin project.

“Through early engagement and aligning our respective goals, McDermott and bpTT have partnered to optimize the delivery of this very important project.”

Image: BP Trinidad & Tobago has awarded engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract to McDermott International. Photo: courtesy of McDermott International, Inc.