McDermott wins BP contract for Cassia C Compression Platform in Trinidad

Published 06 March 2018

McDermott International has won a detailed engineering and long lead procurement services contract from BP Trinidad & Tobago (bpTT) for the Cassia C Compression Platform in offshore Trinidad.

The contract follows McDermott’s award for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for the Angelin project by bpTT last year.

McDermott Americas, Europe and Africa vice president Scott Munro said: “This award is significant as we continue to build our relationship with bpTT through strong collaboration and predictability in our execution.

“We plan to leverage off our successful experience with BP on the Angelin project.”

The Cassia C Compression project includes a new unmanned compression platform for the existing Cassia complex. 

The facility will provide gas compression to the Cassia complex via a new bridge connected to Cassia B.  Cassia C is bpTT’s third Cassia platform, handling gas coming from its operations in the prolific Columbus basin.

McDermott expects to use the Project Lifecycle Management (PLM) module from its new digital platform Gemini XD to deliver advanced technology through project execution and the development of a digital twin of the complete system.

McDermott’s team in Houston plans to lead the engineering and execution with support from the Company’s engineering center in Chennai, India.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

