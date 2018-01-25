Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

McDermott to supply jackets for offshore fields in Saudi Arabia

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 January 2018

McDermott International has secured a contract from Saudi Aramco for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of 13 jackets for four offshore fields in Saudi Arabia.

The combined weight of the structures to be supplied for the Zuluf, Marjan, Berri and Abu Safah fields is about 24,000 metric tons.

Although the value of the contract has not been disclosed, it is believed to be in the range of $50-$250m.

McDermott Middle East and Caspian vice president Linh Austin said: “This award is testament to Saudi Aramco’s confidence in McDermott’s ability to execute fast-track projects on schedule and to the highest standards of delivery.

“Since 2001, McDermott has built and installed over 121 jackets for Saudi Aramco with a total weight of over 220,462 tons (200,000 metric tons). Not only is McDermott able to meet the schedules of fast-track projects, but we consistently deliver them with outstanding safety performance.”

The Texas-based oilfield equipment and services provider plans to carry out the contract-related work through the second half of the year. It revealed that the contract award will be reflected in its first quarter 2018 backlog.

McDermott said that it will utilize its engineering teams in Dubai and Chennai to handle the work. It also said that construction will be done at its facilities in Jebel Ali, Dubai and Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Vessels from the company’s global fleet have been scheduled to perform the installation and completions work.

McDermott said that it has over 50 years experience in the Saudi fields. The latest order is the fourth fast-track project it received from Saudi Aramco in the last 24 months.

In November 2017, McDermott won an EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco for the offshore Safaniya oil field located in the in the Arabian Gulf.

As part of the contract, McDermott will be responsible for the design, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of nine slipover jackets, 10 production deck modules along with an electrical distribution platform and associated cables and pipelines.

Last month, McDermott signed a $6bn merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I) to create a fully vertically integrated onshore-offshore company.

Image: Since 2001, McDermott has built and installed over 121 jackets for Saudi Aramco. Photo: courtesy of McDermott International, Inc.

