McDermott completes phase 1 of Atlanta EPS in Brazil’s Santos Basin

McDermott International said that it has completed phase 1 of the Atlanta Early Production System (EPS) in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic Ocean for Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção (QGEP).

The EPS, which is being developed for the production of the Atlanta field in Block BS-4, features a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel with a single point mooring (SPM) turret that links to three wells.

It will also be equipped with horizontal Wet Christmas Trees (WCT) with individual vertical flowline connections.

Under its contract, McDermott installed all subsea hardware like flexible pipes, umbilicals, umbilical termination assemblies, and associated equipment for the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) project.

The oilfield equipment and services provider also delivered the flexible and umbilicals load out, logistics base and related services, which were added to its initial award later on.

McDermott deployed two vessels to perform the offshore scope of its contract. While its North Ocean 102 vessel executed the umbilical installation scope, a third party vessel called Skandi Niteroi was deployed for the flexible installation.

McDermott Atlanta EPS project project manager Francisco Quaresma said: “The load out of the flexibles and umbilicals was completed successfully in accordance with the original plan based on the planned schedule.

“Although a challenging project, we overcame every obstacle to deliver the work successfully and safely. Because of our strong performance, QGEP awarded us additional scope for the load out and logistics support, which was a clear demonstration of QGEP´s confidence in our ability to deliver the work as planned.”

The deep-water Atlanta EPS is estimated to have a production of 20,000 barrels a day with the first two wells. The third well, which is yet to be drilled, is anticipated to ramp up the production to 30,000 barrels a day.

The definitive production phase of the Atlanta field development is slated to start in 2021 and will see integration of a larger FPSO of 80,000 barrels a day processing capacity and development of up to nine more horizontal wells. These steps will boost the production capacity of the offshore Brazilian field to 75,000 barrels a day.

Image: McDermott’s North Ocean 102 vessel executing the umbilical installation scope of the contract. Photo: courtesy of McDermott International Inc.