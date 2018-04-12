Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

McDermott completes phase 1 of Atlanta EPS in Brazil’s Santos Basin

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 April 2018

McDermott International said that it has completed phase 1 of the Atlanta Early Production System (EPS) in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic Ocean for Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção (QGEP).

The EPS, which is being developed for the production of the Atlanta field in Block BS-4, features a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel with a single point mooring (SPM) turret that links to three wells.

It will also be equipped with horizontal Wet Christmas Trees (WCT) with individual vertical flowline connections.

Under its contract, McDermott installed all subsea hardware like flexible pipes, umbilicals, umbilical termination assemblies, and associated equipment for the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) project.

The oilfield equipment and services provider also delivered the flexible and umbilicals load out, logistics base and related services, which were added to its initial award later on.

McDermott deployed two vessels to perform the offshore scope of its contract. While its North Ocean 102 vessel executed the umbilical installation scope, a third party vessel called Skandi Niteroi was deployed for the flexible installation.

McDermott Atlanta EPS project project manager Francisco Quaresma said: “The load out of the flexibles and umbilicals was completed successfully in accordance with the original plan based on the planned schedule.

“Although a challenging project, we overcame every obstacle to deliver the work successfully and safely. Because of our strong performance, QGEP awarded us additional scope for the load out and logistics support, which was a clear demonstration of QGEP´s confidence in our ability to deliver the work as planned.”

The deep-water Atlanta EPS is estimated to have a production of 20,000 barrels a day with the first two wells. The third well, which is yet to be drilled, is anticipated to ramp up the production to 30,000 barrels a day.

The definitive production phase of the Atlanta field development is slated to start in 2021 and will see integration of a larger FPSO of 80,000 barrels a day processing capacity and development of up to nine more horizontal wells. These steps will boost the production capacity of the offshore Brazilian field to 75,000 barrels a day.

Image: McDermott’s North Ocean 102 vessel executing the umbilical installation scope of the contract. Photo: courtesy of McDermott International Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.