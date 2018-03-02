Major types of crude oil

Crude oil is a fossil fuel that is found in geological formations beneath the Earth's surface. Since the drilling of first crude oil, the commodity has emerged as an important part of our life. Crude oil is refined to produce various types of fuels.

The refined products are as fuel for our transport, a fuel to generate electricity to light our homes, run factories and machines, a raw material to produce fertiliser to increase food production and produce plastic which is used in a wide range of things we use in daily life.

The introduction of new technologies for exploration and production activities in the oil and gas industry has helped many countries in their efforts for a multi-fold increase in their crude oil output. The countries having the largest crude oil reserves include Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Libya, and Nigeria.

The transportation fuels that are derived from crude oil include gasoline/petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), jet fuel, and marine fuel. While gasoline/petrol is used in cars, motorcycles, light trucks, and boats, diesel is used as fuel by trucks, buses, trains, boats and ships. Jet airplanes and some types of helicopters use kerosene, a byproduct of petroleum refining.

Crude oil is classified into various types based on the American Petroleum Gravity (API) gravity and viscosity. API gravity is defined based on density of crude oil at a temperature of 15.6 ºC. While light crude oil carries an API gravity of 38 degrees or more, heavy crude will have 22 degrees or less. As crude oil is extracted from different geographical locations, proportion of hydrocarbon elements and sulfur content may differ in the fossil fuel. Depending on hydrocarbon elements and sulfur content, the properties of crude oil may differ.

Compared to heavier, sourer crude, light, sweet crude is considered as expensive oil as it requires less processing. Besides, it produces several products with a higher percentage of value-added products, such as gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. On the other hand, heavier, sourer crude is sold at a discount to lighter, sweeter grades due to high production of lower value-added products.

Here are the major types of crude oil:

Brent blend: With an API gravity of about 38 and a sulfur content of 0.37%, Brent Blend is a light, sweet North Sea crude. It is mainly extracted from oil fields in North Sea. Brent blend is combination of 15 different oils in the North Sea. It serves as a benchmark for pricing of about two-thirds of the crude oil traded across the world. Brent blend crude oil is suitable for production of petrol and middle distillates.

Image: Brent Blend is a light, sweet North Sea crude. Photo courtesy of anankkml/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

While refining of Brent blend is mostly carried in Northwestern Europe, a significant part of the production is exported to the US, East Coast and Mediterranean countries. While production of Brent blend is carried out by several international oil companies, Shell and ExxonMobil hold the largest stakes in the Brent fields, according to ExxonMobil website. Chevron and British Petroleum also hold major stakes in Ninian and Magnus fields. The main fields of the Brent system include Brent, Cormorant, Hutton, Thistle, Murchison and Dunlin.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude: It is a light, sweet crude oil with an API gravity of approximately 40 and a sulfur content of approximately 0.3%. It is the US benchmark crude oil, which is majorly traded in Cushing, Oklahoma, where the Cushing Oil Field is located. The oil field was discovered in 1912 and remains as a major site for oil production in the US. WTI, which is also known as Texas light sweet, is the underlying commodity of New York Mercantile Exchange's oil futures contracts.

Image: Pipeline monument in Cushing, Oklahoma. Photo courtesy of roy.luck/Wikipedia.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), WTI crude oil prices averaged $51/b in 2017, up $7/b from the 2016 average. Transportation costs involved in WTI crude oil are more expensive compared to Brent. WTI is produced from various production sites in the US and transported to Cushing through pipelines for storage. Further transportation facilities such as pipelines and railways are used to send the oil to refineries.

Russian Export Blend Crude Oil: It is the Russian benchmark crude that consists of a combination of several crude grades that are supplied for domestic uses and exported to other countries. With an API gravity of approximately 32 and a sulfur content of approximately 1.2%, Russia Export Blend is a medium, sour crude oil. Augusta, Italy, and Rotterdam, the Netherlands are the major trading hubs for this type of crude oil. Spot price of the oil is fixed at those locations. Also known as Urals oil, heavy oil from the Urals and the Volga region and light oil of Western Siberia constitute this type of crude oil. It is used as a basis to fix prices of Russian oil exports.

OPEC Basket: The Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries (OPEC) Basket is one of major types of crude oil, which was a mix of seven crude oils coming from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Dubai', Venezuela and the Mexican Isthmus prior to 16 June 2005. From 1 January 2017, it is blend of different crude oil types coming from 13 nations of the OPEC group. As it contains high percentage of sulphur, the OPEC Basket is not as sweet as the other major types of crude oil- Brent Blend and WTI. The OPEC oil is sold at a discount to Brent or WTI.