Drilling & Production News

L&T subsidiary wins $229m contract from ONGC for Bassein project in India

Published 08 January 2018

Larsen & Toubro’s subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE) has bagged an offshore contract of around Rs1,483cr ($229m) for the Bassein Development 3 Well Platform & Pipeline Project from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The order, won against International Competitive Bidding, encompasses ‘EPCIC’ – Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning - for the project. The EPCIC scope of the project includes three new wellhead platforms, 23-kilometer subsea pipeline, composite subsea power cable, clamp-on works on an existing platform and modification work on nine existing platforms in the western offshore basin in India.

The project, part of ONGC’s strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks namely B-147, BSE-11 and NBP-E under ‘Bassein Development 3 Well Platform Project’, is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.

L&T has been serving the upstream hydrocarbon sector since the early ’90s. This contract reiterates the long-term association of L&T with ONGC in the development of offshore fields in India. The Company’s offshore track record includes successful completion of several challenging projects for domestic and international clients.

LTHE provides complete ‘EPCIC’ solutions for the offshore oil & gas industry combining customized engineering, procurement, fast-track project management and world-class fabrication and sea installation capabilities meeting stringent timelines, conforming to international safety standards.



Source: Company Press Release

