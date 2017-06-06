Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Woodside announces long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Pertamina

Published 06 June 2017

Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte (Woodside Singapore) has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with PT Pertamina (Persero) (Pertamina) for the supply of LNG commencing in 2019.

Woodside Singapore has committed to supply initial ramp up quantities building to approximately 0.6 million tonnes per annum from 2022 to 2034, and has the option to increase the supply to approximately 1.1 million tonnes per annum from 2024 to 2038.

LNG to be supplied to Pertamina under the SPA will be sourced from Woodside’s global portfolio and will result in Woodside becoming a significant supplier of LNG to Indonesia.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman welcomed the finalisation of the SPA with a respected company in a competitive LNG market.

“Our track record as a reliable supplier of LNG and the proximity of our key sources of LNG to Indonesia were key to achieving this deal. As more regional buyers enter the market, we are well placed to become the supplier of choice,” he said.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.