Woodside announces long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Pertamina

Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte (Woodside Singapore) has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with PT Pertamina (Persero) (Pertamina) for the supply of LNG commencing in 2019.

Woodside Singapore has committed to supply initial ramp up quantities building to approximately 0.6 million tonnes per annum from 2022 to 2034, and has the option to increase the supply to approximately 1.1 million tonnes per annum from 2024 to 2038.

LNG to be supplied to Pertamina under the SPA will be sourced from Woodside’s global portfolio and will result in Woodside becoming a significant supplier of LNG to Indonesia.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman welcomed the finalisation of the SPA with a respected company in a competitive LNG market.

“Our track record as a reliable supplier of LNG and the proximity of our key sources of LNG to Indonesia were key to achieving this deal. As more regional buyers enter the market, we are well placed to become the supplier of choice,” he said.

Source: Company Press Release