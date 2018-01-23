Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
LLOG begins development drilling at Buckskin project

Published 23 January 2018

LLOG Exploration said that development drilling operations have commenced at the Buckskin project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Buckskin is located on Keathley Canyon blocks 785, 828, 829, 830, 871 and 872 in approximately 6,800 feet of water and was delineated by multiple prior wells. 

The initial phase of this large-scale, deepwater project will consist of two development wells in Keathley Canyon 829 and a six-mile subsea tieback to the Lucius platform at Keathley Canyon 875. Drilling and completion of the initial two wells, which will be drilled to approximately 29,000 feet, will be followed by installation of subsea facilities. 

First production from the field is expected in mid 2019. In order to fully develop the field, which is estimated to contain nearly five billion barrels of oil in place, additional wells and subsea facilities will be required after the initial phase.

Two affiliates of LLOG, Buckstone Development Company, L.L.C. and LLOG Deepwater Development Company I, L.L.C., own a combined 33.8% working interest in the Buckskin development, and LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C. is operator of the project. 

Additional partners are Repsol E&P USA Inc. (22.5%), Beacon Offshore Energy Buckskin LLC (18.7%), Navitas Buckskin US, LLC (7.5%) and two entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation, Ridgewood Buckskin, LLC and ILX Prospect Buckskin, LLC, each of which owns 8.75%.

LLOG president and CEO Scott Gutterman said: “The start of drilling at Buckskin is a significant milestone for LLOG, given the size of the field and the fact that it is our first development in the Lower Tertiary trend.  We are looking forward to successful completion of the project and are excited about the potential of Buckskin and other opportunities in the Lower Tertiary.”



Source: Company Press Release

