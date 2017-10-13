Kvaerner wins tow out and installation contract for West White Rose project

Norway-based Kvaerner has bagged an engineering and marine operations contract from Husky Energy related to its $1.6bn West White Rose project offshore Canada.

As per the terms of the multi-million Canadian dollar contract, the Norwegian firm will tow and install the concrete gravity structure (CGS) for the project. Installation of the CGS has been slated for Q2 2021.

Husky is developing the West White Rose project with a fixed drilling platform which will feature the concrete gravity structure to support integrated topsides.

Kvaerner will be responsible for undertaking engineering, analysis, planning and execution of marine operations associated with the tow and installation of the CGS.

The engineering and construction services company will install the CGS on the seabed at its final location offshore on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland.

Kvaerner had previously been one of the main contractors for delivering SeaRose, a floating production and offloading storage vessel (FPSO) for the White Rose field.

Kvaerner president and CEO Jan Arve Haugan said: “Demanding marine operations is one of Kvaerner’s core areas of expertise, and we have a track record for such projects from around the world. We will continue to strengthen our offering to this segment.”

First oil from the West White Rose project located in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador is expected in 2022. The project is projected to achieve a gross peak production rate of around 75,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) in 2025, once the development wells are drilled and brought into production.

Husky Energy with a stake of 70% is the operator of the White Rose oilfield which was discovered in 1984. Its partners in the project are Suncor Energy and Nalcor Energy.

Image: The SeaRose FPSO at the West White Rose project. Photo: courtesy of Husky Energy Inc.