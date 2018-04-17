Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

KCA Deutag secures contract extension on Ringhorne platform offshore Norway

Published 17 April 2018

KCA Deutag’s Norwegian subsidiary KCA Deutag Drilling Norge has been given an extension to its current drilling contract on the Ringhorne platform from operator Point Resources.

The contract extension is for the provision of drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ringhorne platform operating in the Norwegian North Sea.  It has an initial term of four years with the option to extend by two further periods of two years each.

KCA Deutag offshore president Rune Lorentzen said: "KCA Deutag is delighted to have been awarded this contract extension.  We have been the drilling contractor on the Ringhorne platform since it was first commissioned back in 2002, and we are pleased that the quality of our performance has once again been recognised."

With over 40 years of platform drilling experience, KCA Deutag is one of the world's largest platform services operators.  

The group is currently responsible for the management of drilling and maintenance operations on 32 platforms and two Gusto CJ70 Jack Ups.

KCA Deutag has been operating in Norway since the 1970s and earlier this month announced that it had been awarded a new drilling contract on five of Statoil's platforms operating in the Oseberg and Kvitebjørn fields.

Source: Company Press Release.

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






