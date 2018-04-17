KCA Deutag secures contract extension on Ringhorne platform offshore Norway

KCA Deutag’s Norwegian subsidiary KCA Deutag Drilling Norge has been given an extension to its current drilling contract on the Ringhorne platform from operator Point Resources.

The contract extension is for the provision of drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ringhorne platform operating in the Norwegian North Sea. It has an initial term of four years with the option to extend by two further periods of two years each.

KCA Deutag offshore president Rune Lorentzen said: "KCA Deutag is delighted to have been awarded this contract extension. We have been the drilling contractor on the Ringhorne platform since it was first commissioned back in 2002, and we are pleased that the quality of our performance has once again been recognised."

With over 40 years of platform drilling experience, KCA Deutag is one of the world's largest platform services operators.

The group is currently responsible for the management of drilling and maintenance operations on 32 platforms and two Gusto CJ70 Jack Ups.

KCA Deutag has been operating in Norway since the 1970s and earlier this month announced that it had been awarded a new drilling contract on five of Statoil's platforms operating in the Oseberg and Kvitebjørn fields.

Source: Company Press Release.