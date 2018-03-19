Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
JOGMEC to provide $570m equity financing for Kashagan oil field development

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 March 2018

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) has agreed to give an equity financing of JPY60bn ($570m) to Inpex North Caspian Sea (INCS) for the Kashagan oil field development project in the Kazakh waters of North Caspian Sea.

INCS, which is jointly owned by Inpex (51%) and JOGMEC (49%), holds a stake of 7.56% in the Kashagan project.

The giant Kashagan oil field, which is operated by North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), holds about 9-13 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

NCOC is made up of seven national and international oil companies. These include KazMunayGas (KMG – 16.87%), Eni (16.81%), ExxonMobil (16.81%), Shell (16.81%), Total (16.81%) and PetroChina (8.33%), in addition to INCS.

Considered to be the largest discovery in the world in the last four decades, Kashagan has seen stable production since October 2016.

The Kashagan oilfield, which was discovered in 2000, had commenced production in September 2013.

Through the ongoing phase I development, also called as the Experimental Program, the consortium partners aim to boost oil production at the Kashagan field to 370,000 barrels per day.

In addition to that, NCOC also intends to develop the field further in phases to gradually and significantly boost output volumes.

JOGMEC said that it has been providing financial support to INCS since its formation in 1998, which includes equity investment to cover exploration expenditures and guarantee for the initial development loan.

The latest development equity finance it will provide is expected to enable INCS to raise capital needed for further Kashagan development to ramp up production.

JOGMEC, in a statement, said: “This is the first-ever development investment since the amendment of the JOGMEC Law enacted in November 2016 where JOGMEC functions were enhanced to enable it.

“JOGMEC’s continued supports to INCS will contribute to diversifying and increasing crude supply to Japan for a longer time through the further expansion of giant Kashagan.”

Image: Map showing location of Kashagan oil field in Caspian Sea. Photo: courtesy of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation.

