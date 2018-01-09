IPC acquires Suffield, Alderson assets in Canada from Cenovus Energy

International Petroleum (IPC) has completed acquisition of the stable, low-decline producing Suffield and Alderson oil and gas assets in Alberta, Canada from Cenovus Energy.

The Suffield and Alderson conventional oil and natural gas assets are held over a large, contiguous land position of 800,000 net acres of shallow natural gas rights and 100,000 net acres of oil rights in south-east Alberta, Canada. Production and reserves from the assets come from conventional shallow oil and gas wells.

These stable, low-decline producing fields have low production costs and significant future development potential from a combination of low risk development drilling, well stimulation and enhanced oil recovery opportunities. IPC is operator of the Suffield and Alderson assets, with almost 100% working interest.

The purchase consideration paid by IPC at completion was approximately CAD 449 million, after taking into account closing adjustments. This consideration amount includes the deposit of CAD 40 million made by IPC in September 2017. A further CAD 12 million will be payable at end June 2018, and the purchase price may be adjusted by certain additional contingent consideration.

IPC completed the previously described acquisition financing, increasing IPC’s existing reserve-based lending facility to USD 200 million and securing new acquisition credit facilities of CAD 310 million.

Source: Company Press Release