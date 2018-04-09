Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

IndianOil acquires Shell’s 17% stake in Mukhaizna oil field in Oman

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 April 2018

IndianOil has gained a stake of 17% in the Mukhaizna oil field in Oman through its acquisition of Shell Exploration & Production Oman (SEPOL) from Shell Overseas for $329m.

The transaction, which will help the Indian state-owned oil and gas company to boost its footprint in the Middle East upstream sector, was executed by its subsidiary IOCL Singapore. It is also IndianOil’s first acquisition of a producing upstream asset in Oman.

IndianOil said in a statement: “The acquisition also has a significant strategic importance to India, both in terms of augmenting India’s energy security as well as enhancing India’s stature in the global political and economic arenas.”

The Indian company’s partners in the Mukhaizna oil field are US-based Occidental Mukhaizna, the operator of the field with 45%, Oman Oil with a stake of 20%, Liwa Energy with a stake of 15%, Total E & P Oman with a stake of 2% and Partex (Oman) with a stake of 1%.

Considered to be the single largest producing oil field in Oman, the Mukhaizna field contributes nearly 13% of the crude production in the Middle Eastern country.

The oil field is located in Al Wusta Governorate in South East Oman and has seen drilling of over 2,650 wells through the end of 2015. Currently, the Mukhaizna oil field has a production of 1,20,000bbl/d.

Separately, IndianOil has broken ground on the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline project along with Nepal Oil (NOC). The Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline is a 69km long inter-country pipeline that will connect Motihari in the Indian state of Bihar to Amlekhganj, a Nepalese town.

To be built with an investment of Rs 324crore ($50m), the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline will supply petroleum products from the Indian state of Bihar to Amlekhganj depot. The pipeline project will replace the traditional road transportation, thereby ensuring continuous supplies and easing road traffic at the border along with decongestion of Raxaul depot owned by IndianOil.

