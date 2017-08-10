Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

HydraWell wins contract for plug and abandonment work on UK continental shelf

Published 10 August 2017

The UK operation of an undisclosed supermajor has awarded HydraWell a frame agreement to provide technology and services for all of the operator’s plug & abandonment (P&A) and well repair operations on the UK continental shelf.

In principle this means that the supermajor has selected HydraWell’s HydraHemera second generation high pressure Perf, Wash & Cement, PWC® jetting system as their chosen technical solution for wells that will be plugged and abandoned or for re-establishing the integrity of wells that do not have sufficient barriers. The technology can be applied in both single and multiple casings.

The frame agreement is valid for three years, with two additional one-year options (3+1+1). The operator also has a contract option to extend the use of HydraWell’s technology to all of its operated assets world-wide.

“Last year, the client in question utilised our technology on three wells. Afterwards they approached us about entering into a frame agreement. We cannot think of any better endorsement from a client. The fact that another supermajor gives us their seal of approval makes this agreement even more special,” says Mark Sørheim, CEO of HydraWell.

HydraWell has developed the patented PWC®-technology (perforate, wash and cement) that plugs offshore wells in 2-3 days, compared to the traditional method of section milling which takes considerable longer time to complete.

“The essence of our technology is to enable operators to save huge amounts of rig time as well as to reduce their HSE risk and environmental footprint from not having to bring swarf cuttings topside,” says Sørheim.

HydraWell has installed their PWC system in more than 200 applications worldwide with the company’s unique P&A technology.

HydraWell UK Ltd will manage the contract out of its office and workshop in Dyce, Aberdeen, UK. HydraWell’s headquarters are based in Stavanger, Norway.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.