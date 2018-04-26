Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

GTT licenses membrane tank solutions for Sembcorp Marine’s vessels

Published 26 April 2018

GTT has signed a technical assistance and license agreement (TALA) with Sembcorp Marine to license its GTT membrane solutions for the design and construction of the latter’s Gravifloat, FSRU and mid-scale LNG carrier products.

Sembcorp Marine is a leading provider of engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy sectors, operating a total of nine shipyards in Singapore, Indonesia, the UK and Brazil.

Sembcorp Marine received its approval after successfully completing a qualification process which started in 2017, including the building of a Mark III mock-up and an audit conducted by GTT.

This new partnership allows both companies to target new markets, especially focusing on solutions for LNG terminals, and to advance the development of LNG in the global fuel supply chain.

GTT chairman and CEO Philippe Berterottière said: “We are pleased to count Sembcorp Marine among our new-building partners. We are committed to developing and building together new LNG infrastructures which can be installed worldwide, to provide energy in remote areas.”

As a GTT-licensed yard operator, Sembcorp Marine is building on the success of two of its shipyards in Singapore already approved for the maintenance of LNG carriers equipped with GTT membrane technologies.

Sembcorp Marine president & CEO Wong Weng Sun said: “Sembcorp Marine and GTT share the goal of enhancing the worldwide accessibility of clean and affordable LNG fuel.

“By combining our respective solutions, we can ensure safer and more reliable LNG delivery, handling and use, and in turn contribute towards more sustainable power generation and consumption. We look forward to an impactful partnership with GTT.”

Source: Company Press Release.

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

