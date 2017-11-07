Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

GeoPark to extend Tigana/Jacana oil field play in Colombia

Published 07 November 2017

GeoPark says that it has successfully drilled and tested the Tigana Norte 3 appraisal well in the Tigana oil field in Llanos 34 block in Colombia.

GeoPark drilled and completed the Tigana Norte 3 well to a total depth of 11,352 feet. Oil shows during drilling and petrophysical analysis indicated the potential for hydrocarbons in both Guadalupe and Mirador formations. A production test conducted with an electric submersible pump in the Guadalupe formation resulted in a production rate of approximately 970 bopd of 15.0 degrees API, with less than 0.25% water cut, through a choke of 32/64 inches and wellhead pressure of 129 pounds per square inch. Additional production history is required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well. Surface facilities are in place and the well is already in production.

The Tigana Norte 3 well is located 690 meters west of the recently drilled Tigana Norte 2 well (currently producing 2,600 bopd with less than 0.5% water cut) and was drilled outside the 3P outline defined in the 2016 DeGolyer and MacNaughton reserves certification, to a bottom-hole location that is approximately 50 feet down dip of the Tigana Norte 1 well (most recent lowest known oil), and did not encounter the oil-water contact. With these preliminary production test results, the Tigana Norte 3 well broadens the Tigana/Jacana oil field play towards the northeastern limits of the Llanos 34 block.

GeoPark is currently drilling the Tigana Norte 4 well to further delineate the northeastern boundaries and to continue GeoPark’s work program to drill five more wells in the Tigana/Jacana oil field play before year-end.

James F. Park, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said: “With the success of these recently-drilled new wells, GeoPark has moved into becoming the third largest oil and gas operator in Colombia – with more growth on its way. Starting from zero and achieving this level of success in Colombia in just five years is a testament to the full range of capabilities, depth, coordination and passion of the GeoPark team. And, it demonstrates Latin America’s immense under-developed hydrocarbon potential within a low cost and welcoming operating environment — the big opportunity that GeoPark was built to capture.”

GeoPark will host its Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results conference call on November 16, 2017 at 10:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for 3Q2017 and work program and investment guidelines for 2018 (both expected to be announced on November 15, 2017).



Source: Company Press Release

