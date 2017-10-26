Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Faroe, Aker BP commence drilling on Tambar development in offshore Norway

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 October 2017

Faroe Petroleum has commenced drilling on the NOK1.7bn ($210m) Tambar development project in offshore Norway alongside its partner Aker BP.

The partners, who had sanctioned the project in late March, plan to drill two new infill wells and install gas lift in three existing wells to boost the overall production of the offshore Norwegian field.

Through these activities, the partners also aim to extend field life by up to 10 years, which is expected to contribute to lower unit operating costs in the Ula hub area.

Faroe Petroleum CEO Graham Stewart said: “Drilling operations are now expected to continue to the end of Q1 next year, and it is hoped that the two new wells will be brought on stream before the end of April 2018.

“The significance of this work programme is not only the impact on reserves and production but it also shows our ability to drive value and upside potential from the existing portfolio.”

Faroe Petroleum, which holds a stake of 45% in the Tambar field, revealed that the infill wells are being drilled by the Maersk Interceptor drilling rig. The drilling will target undrained area in the north and south of the Tambar field, which are estimated to increase 2P reserves further.

The Tambar field’s gas will be moved to and reinjected into the Ula field where Faroe has a stake of 20%, as part of an ongoing Water Alternating Gas (WAG) injection scheme. This, Faroe says is likely to create surplus production over the life of the Ula oil field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Tambar and Tambar East Unit Fields, located around 16kms to the southeast of the Ula field, are satellite fields, which are operated as a single field by Aker BP.

An unmanned wellhead platform tied back to the Ula Platform has been used to develop the Tambar field. The Tambar development has three existing wells in the Tambar reservoir and an existing well in Tambar East.

Discovered in 1982, the Tambar field contained in 68m water depth was brought into production in 2001.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.