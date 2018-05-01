Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
ExxonMobil restarts production at second LNG train at $19bn PNG LNG project

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 May 2018

ExxonMobil said that it has restarted operations at the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at the $19bn PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea (PNG) after it was shut down following a massive earthquake in late February.

The US company, which is the operator of the LNG project through its subsidiary ExxonMobil PNG, said that the plant is now operating at normal production rates while LNG exports have resumed.

The partners said that production has been increasing gradually after the restart of operations at the Hides gas conditioning plant and an LNG train at the Port Moresby LNG plant earlier this month. ExxonMobil anticipates the production at the PNG LNG plant to hit full capacity in May.

Santos managing director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said: “The safe restart and ramp-up of both LNG trains ahead of ExxonMobil’s previously estimated eight-week timeframe is a major achievement by the operator.”

Operations at the PNG LNG project ceased temporarily after a massive earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hit PNG on 26 February.

The PNG LNG project comprises gas production and processing facilities that are spread from Hela, Southern Highlands, Western and Gulf provinces to Port Moresby in Central Province. These facilities are linked to each other by onshore and offshore pipelines of more than 700km.

First production from the PNG LNG project was achieved in April 2014. Since then, the LNG project has been exporting LNG to four long-term major customers in Asia, including China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Osaka Gas, Tokyo Electric Power and CPC.

The PNG LNG project, which has a production workforce of 2,400, had produced 7.9 million tonnes of LNG in 2016.

ExxonMobil holds a stake of 33.2% in the PNG LNG project and is partnered by Oil Search (29%), Kumul Petroleum (16.8%), Santos (13.5%), JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (4.7%) and Mineral Resources Development (2.8%).

Image: Operations at the PNG LNG project were suspended for almost two months due to a massive earthquake. Photo: courtesy of Petroleum man1/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

