Expro bags well testing contract from Ineos

Expro, an oilfield services company has bagged a two year contract to provide well testing services for petrochemical company Ineos.

The contract will see Expro provide testing services for at least three wells, including two new drills and one re-entry, at the Breagh Alpha Platform as part of the Southern North Sea (SNS) Development Programme. The contract includes an option to extend for a further two wells.

Neil Sims, Vice President for Europe CIS region, said:

“We are excited to be working with a new operator like INEOS Breagh and this contract signifies the commitment both companies have to the SNS area. The possibility of a further three wells shows the potential still remaining in the region.

“As Expro provided testing services for other wells in the Breagh Alpha complex, we were uniquely positioned to offer specialist knowledge and insight to INEOS Breagh. With changing operators, it’s an exciting time to be a part of the SNS Development Programme, and we look forward to supporting our new client to unlock the potential of the region.”

Mervyn Williams, Supply Chain Manager at INEOS Breagh, added:

"INEOS Breagh is delighted to have partnered with Expro for well testing services. We saw in Expro a keen value proposition and a highly professional team that we are convinced will add genuine value to our Breagh Alpha drilling programme.”

Initially founded in 1973 as a well testing company, Expro is headquartered in the UK and has key operating regions in Europe CIS, North and Latin America, Sub Saharan Africa and Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Source: Company Press Release