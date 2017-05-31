Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Eni wins approval to use Scarabeo 8 drilling rig at Goliat offshore oil field

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 May 2017

Eni has secured approval from Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) to use Scarabeo 8 drilling rig at its two production wells at Goliat offshore oil field in the Barents Sea.

Of the two wells, one will be drilled for oil production, and the other is for water injection.

The company will initially drill a pilot hole and the production well will be drilled as a sidetrack from this.

Horizontal drilling will be used for the well, which is designated 7122/7-C-1 AH.

Directional drilling will be used for the water injection well, which has been designated 7122/7-H-2 H.

Eni plans to commence drilling operations at the end of this June.

Operated by Saipem Norge, the Scarabeo 8 is a mobile drilling facility of the Moss CS50 MKII type.

The rig, which was constructed in Russia and Italy, had been commissioned in 2012. It is classified by DNV GL and registered in the Bahamas

Goliat is an offshore oil field, which is situated 85km northwest of Hammerfest. It is owned and operated by Eni with a 65% stake, while Statoil Petroleum holds the remaining 35% interest.

The field commenced production in March 2016. Estimated to include around 180 million barrels of oil, the field is said to produce around 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

It includes 12 production wells, seven water injectors and three gas injectors.  The field is being developed by using Goliat floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit

Sevan Marine’s floating and cylindrical production facility, Sevan 1000 FPSO, has been used to develop the field.

Image: The Goliat field in Barents Sea. Photo: courtesy of Eni Norge.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.