Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Eni ramps up production at Ochigufu oil field offshore Angola

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 May 2018

Eni and its partners have completed the ramp-up of the Ochigufu oil field offshore Angola, which began production in mid-March.

According to the Italian energy company, the deep offshore oil field has now reached its production plateau of 24,000 barrels/day (b/d) inside two months from start-up.

The company said that the operated production from Block 15/06 will now be stable as a result, at more than 150,000b/d, which is in line with its aim of adding 54,000b/d to the offshore block’s production by 2019.

Located nearly 150km from Soyo and 380 km from Luanda, the Ochigufu oil field is contained in 1300m of water depth. The production wells of the oil field are linked subsea to the Sangos production system and from there the Ochigufu production is connected to the FPSO N’Goma in the West Hub.

The Ochigufu oil field is part of the West Hub development project in Block 15/06 which will see the development of other fields like the Sangos, Cinguvu, Mpungi, Mpungi North and Vandumbu. Also part of Block 15/06 is the East Hub development project.

Eni and partners have discovered more than three billion barrels of oil in place and 850 million barrels of reserves in the deep offshore block.

The next in line to enter into production in Block 15/06 is the UM8 reservoir in the East Hub and also the Subsea Boosting System for the Mpungi field. The Vandumbu field located in the West Hub is scheduled to begin production in early 2019.

Eni said that these future start-ups will yield an additional 30,000 barrels of oil from Block 15/06, which is expected to cross 170,000b/d in 2019.

The Italian company owns a stake of 36.84% in the offshore block and is its operator, while its partners are Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção with a stake of 36.84% and SSI Fifteen which owns a stake of 26.32%.

Eni has been operating in Angola from 1980 through its subsidiary Eni Angola and has an equity production of 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the African country.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.