Eni begins production from Ochigufu oil field in offshore Angola

Italian energy company Eni and its partners have commenced production from the Ochigufu oil field in offshore Angola.

Production from the deep offshore oil field in Block 15/06 is expected to add 25,000 barrels to the current production levels, said Eni.

The Italian company holds a stake of 36.84% and is partnered by Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção, the operator wiith 36.84% stake, and SSI Fifteen with 26.32%.

Eni said: “This start-up, achieved one and a half year from presentation of the Plan of Development, is the first for Eni in 2018 as well as the first start-up of the year in Angola.

“It represents a further step in the development of the prolific Block 15/06, where Eni discovered over 3 billion barrels of oil in place and 850 million barrels of reserves.”

The Ochigufu field is part of the West Hub Development Project which involves development of the Sangos, Cinguvu, Mpungi, Mpungi North, Ochigufu and Vandumbu, among other fields.

Block 15/06 is made up of the West Hub and East Hub development projects. In this offshore block, the Sangos field was put into production in 2015, the Mpungi and Mpungi North had started production in 2016 while the East Hub was brought into production in 2017.

Eni revealed that the next start-up in the block after Ochigufu will be the UM8 reservoir in East Hub and the Subsea Boosting System for Mpungi field. The company expects the Vandumbu field in West Hub to begin production in early 2019.

According to Eni, the three start-ups will boost overall production by an additional 30,000 barrels.

Eni, which has been operating in Angola for nearly forty years through its subsidiary Eni Angola, said that its equity production in the country amounts to 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In another development, the Italian energy company has agreed to license its Eni Slurry Technology (EST) to Zhejiang Petrochemicals for the construction of two refining lines on the island of Zhoushan in China.