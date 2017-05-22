Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Eni begins production from $6bn Ghana offshore gas project

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 May 2017

Eni has commenced production from the Sankofa-Gye Nyame field offshore gas project in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) block located in the Tano Basin in Ghana.

The Italian oil and gas giant, Eni with a 44.44% stake is the operator of the $6bn worth OCTP block off Ghana’s western coast.

Its partners in the block are Vitol with a 35.56% stake and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) which holds a 20% stake.

Eni has taken two and a half years following the approval of the development plan of the project to launch production, three months ahead of schedule.

The OCTP integrated oil & gas development comprises Sankofa Main, Gye-Nyame and Sankofa East fields.

Located about 60 kilometers off Western Region coast of Ghana, the fields have around 770 million barrel of oil equivalent (mboe) in place. This includes 500 million barrels of oil and 270 mboe of non-associated gas.

The project will see Eni and partners develop the gas fields with the output intended to serve the domestic market of Ghana.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi: “The launch of OCTP will provide gas to Ghana for over 15 years and the resulting electricity will give a real boost to the country’s development.”

Production will be done using the John Agyekum Kufuor floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO). The FPSO is expected to produce up to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by drilling 18 underwater wells.

The produced gas is planned to be transported via a 63km submarine pipeline to the Onshore Receiving Facilities (ORF) of Sanzule. It will undergo processing after which will be transmitted to the national grid to deliver around 180 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

Last year, Eni was awarded a new exploration license near the OCTP Block in the Cape Three Points Block 4. Eni expects to create synergies with OCTP to allow for a fast-tracked start-up if the exploring at the Cape Three Points Block 4 turns out to be successful.

Drilling of the first exploration well has been slated to take place next year, in continuity with the drilling of Block OCTP wells, stated Eni.

Image: The John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO in the Offshore Cape Three Points block. Photo: courtesy of Eni.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.