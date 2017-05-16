Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Eni begins gas production at Jangkrik project in Indonesia

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 May 2017

Eni has commenced gas production from the Jangkrik development project, offshore Indonesia.

The project includes Jangkrik and Jangkrik North Eas gas fields in the Muara Bakau block of Kutei basin in the deep water of Makassar Strait.

Production from ten deep-water subsea wells has been connected to the newly constructed Jangkrik floating production unit (FPU), which is expected to store 450 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) that is equivalent to 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

Once processed onboard the FPU, the gas will be distributed through a 79km pipeline to the onshore receiving facility.

Later, it will be supplied to the Bontang gas liquefaction plant through the East Kalimantan transportation system.

Eni holds a 55% stake in Muara Bakau PSC through its subsidiary Eni Muara Bakau, while other partners include Engie E&P with a 33.3% stake and Saka Energi Muara Bakau with a 11.6% interest.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “The completion of the project and the start-up of production ahead of schedule further confirm Eni’s strategy and global capabilities.

“Furthermore, it provides the opportunity for the Jangkrik Floating Production Unit to become a hub for the development of our nearby gas discovery Merakes (Eni 85%, Pertamina 15%), which could start production within the next two years.”

Eni is being monitored by SKK Migas, which is representative of the Indonesian Government.

The company, which has been operating in Indonesia since 2001, currently holds asset portfolio in exploration, production and development.

The firm carries out production operations in the Mahakam River delta, East Kalimantan via Vico, an equally shared joint venture of Eni and Saka Energi.

