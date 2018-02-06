Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2018 projects US to become net exporter of energy by 2022

Published 06 February 2018

US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its Annual Energy Outlook 2018 (AEO2018) report which includes projections of US energy markets through 2050 based on a reference case and a number of sensitivity cases.

The AEO2018 Reference case shows continued development of U.S. shale and tight oil and natural gas resources paired with modest energy consumption growth, leading to the transition of the United States from a net energy importer to a net energy exporter.

The United States has been a net energy importer since 1953, but the AEO2018 Reference case projects the United States will become a net energy exporter by 2022. This transition occurs even earlier in some AEO2018 sensitivity cases that incorporate assumptions supporting larger growth in oil and natural gas production or that have higher oil prices.

In the High Oil and Gas Resource and Technology case, favorable geology and technological developments increase oil and natural gas supply, leading to higher energy exports. In the High Oil Price case, before 2040, economic conditions are more favorable for oil producers, supporting higher levels of exports and lower domestic consumption than in the Reference case. Exports decline after 2040 in this sensitivity case as a result of the lack of substantial improvements in technology.

The AEO2018 presents updated projections for U.S. energy markets through 2050 based on the Reference case and six additional sensitivity cases: Low and High Economic Growth, Low and High Oil Price, and Low and High Oil and Gas Resource and Technology. The AEO2018 Reference case incorporates only existing laws and policies and is not intended to be a prediction of the future. The sensitivity cases incorporate different key assumptions that reflect market, technology, resource, and policy uncertainties that affect energy markets.

Other key findings:

Increases in energy efficiency temper growth in energy demand throughout the Reference case projection. Energy consumption grows about 0.4% per year on average in the Reference case from 2017 to 2050, which is less than the rate of expected population growth (0.6% per year). Annual real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to average 2.0% through 2050 in the Reference case.

Almost all new electricity generation capacity is fueled by natural gas and renewables after 2022 in the Reference case. Natural gas prices are projected to remain lower than $5 per million British thermal units until the very end of the projection period. The costs associated with adding new renewable electricity generation capacity are expected to continue declining, especially for solar photovoltaic systems.

Production of liquids and natural gas continues to grow for decades. In the Reference case, production of shale gas resources is projected to increase through 2050. U.S. liquids production (mostly crude oil and petroleum products) begins to decline toward the end of the projection period as less productive areas are developed.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Shale
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Unconventional> Tight Oil
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.