Deutsche Erdoel Mexico becomes operator of Ogarrio field in Mexico

Deutsche Erdoel Mexico, a subsidiary of DEA Deutsche Erdoel has taken a stake of 50% and the operatorship in the onshore Ogarrio field in Isthmian Saline basin in southeast Mexico.

The company has signed a license contract in this connection with Mexican national oil company Pemex and the Mexican National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).

DEA Deutsche Erdoel had won the rights for the 50% license share and operatorship of the oilfield by successfully bidding an amount of $213.8m in an auction held last year by CNH. It will be partnered by Pemex, which will hold the remaining 50% stake.

Deutsche Erdoel Mexico said that it will look to boost the production from the onshore Mexican field within a short time.

Located 107km west of Villahermosa in the state of Tabasco, the Ogarrio field currently has a gross production of about 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

According to estimates from Pemex, the Mexican oilfield holds 3P reserves of 54MMbpce of high quality light crude oil (37°API). The oilfield covers a surface of 156 km2 and lies approximately 65km off the coast of Coatzacoalcos.

Through interventions to existing wells, there is scope to expand the field’s production in the short term, stated the Mexican oil company on its website.

Deutsche Erdoel Mexico president Juan Manuel Delgado said: “We aim to increase the production from Ogarrio significantly already within the next year.

“To optimise the field performance and boost production short-term, we will carry out an extensive workover campaign for the existing wells. In addition, we plan drilling further development wells from early 2019 on.”

Discovered in 1957, Ogarrio is a mature field where 527 wells have been drilled till date, with over 100 of them being active producers currently. The main reservoirs of this Mexican onshore field are located in rocks of the Miocene and Pliocene.

Image: Signing of the license contract of the Ogarrio field. Photo: courtesy of DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG.