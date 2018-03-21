CNOOC begins production at Weizhou 6-13 oilfield in South China Sea

CNOOC, a Chinese national oil company reported that it has commenced production at the Weizhou 6-13 oilfield in offshore China, ahead of schedule.

Weizhou 6-13 oilfield is located in Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea with an average water depth of approximately 35 meters.

In addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Weizhou 12-1 oilfield, the project has also built one wellhead platform.

Currently, there are seven wells in production and the project is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 9,400 barrels of crude oil per day in 2019, exceeding its ODP approximately 3,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Weizhou 6-13 oilfield is an independent oilfield in which the Company holds 100% interest and acts as the operator.

CNOOC CEO Yuan Guangyu said: “Weizhou 6-13 oilfield not only commenced production ahead of schedule, but also exceeded its ODP’s estimates in both reserves and production.

“This is attributable to the Company’s efforts in strengthening of its innovation and technology-driven philosophy and reinforcing its quality and efficiency enhancements.”

Source: Company Press Release