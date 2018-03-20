Chiyoda bags FEED contract for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field expansion

Japanese engineering company Chiyoda has won a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Qatar Petroleum for the onshore facilities of the latter’s North Field expansion project in the Persian Gulf.

According to Qatar Petroleum, the facilities will help with an additional 23 million tons per annum (mtpa) production of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This, in turn, is expected to boost Qatar’s LNG production to 100mtpa from the current production of 77mpta.

Qatar Petroleum is aiming to produce the first LNG from the expansion project by the end of 2023.

Under the FEED contract, Chiyoda will be responsible for the basic design needed for adding three 7.8mtpa mega-trains of LNG production. The contract also includes a fourth LNG train which is planned to be added later on.

Qatar Petroleum said that the onshore facilities will be fed with about 4.6 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas produced from the southern sector of the North Field.

The processing of the feed gas will also create nearly 3,000tons/day of ethane, which will be used as feedstock to a petrochemical development in the country along with 185,000barrels/day of condensate, and 8,500tons/day of LPG to be sold into global markets. The gas processing will also yield about 12tons per day of pure helium, said Qatar Petroleum.

Qatar Petroleum president & CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “The expansion of Qatar’s LNG production from the North Field is an important landmark in Qatar Petroleum's strategic growth plan and objectives of becoming one of the best national oil & gas companies in the world.

“We are continuing discussions with potential international joint venture partners for this strategic project to determine an optimized arrangement with the objective of delivering maximum value to the State of Qatar and contribute to the optimal utilization of Qatar’s natural resources.”

Image: Qatar Petroleum president & CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi. Photo: courtesy of Qatar Petroleum.