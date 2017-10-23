Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Chevron to proceed with Captain EOR project in UK North Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 October 2017

Chevron North Sea (CNSL) has made final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the first phase of the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK North Sea.

Located in Block 13/22a on the edge of the outer Moray Firth, the Captain heavy oil field achieved first production in March 1997.

The stage 1 of the EOR project involves the use of polymer technology at the Captain field to increase the overall recovery rate from the field.

Chevron said that the stage 1 of the EOR project at the Captain field involves drilling of up to six long-reach horizontal injection wells to increase the recovery rate.

Chevron Upstream Europe managing director Greta Lydecker said: "Sanctioning Stage 1 EOR at Captain is an important milestone in the development of the technology, which we believe will improve the recovery rate from older fields and help extend the life of assets.

“The application of advanced EOR technology in the North Sea supports the UK government’s strategy of Maximizing Economic Recovery (MER UK) of its offshore energy resource, and this is in direct alignment with Chevron Upstream’s strategy of extracting value from our existing asset base."

Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) Area Manager Eric Marston said that the polymer EOR could increase recovery, extend field life and stimulate field redevelopments.

Marston added: “Chevron, along with BP, Shell and Statoil, has been a driving force behind the industry-led EOR task force.

“I commend their openness in sharing their lessons learned with the wider industry and their contribution to the OGA's 'Polymer Enhanced Oil Recovery - Industry Lessons Learned' publication which will be published shortly."

The installation at the field includes a wellhead protector platform (WPP) and bridge linked platform (BLP) connected to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). 

Chevron operates the 20-year-oild field with 85% interest while Dana Petroleum holds the remaining 15% stake.

