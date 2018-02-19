Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Cepsa buys $1.5bn stake in SARB and Umm Lulu offshore concession

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 February 2018

Spanish oil and gas firm Cepsa has acquired a stake of 20% in the Sateh Al Razboot (SARB) and Umm Lulu concession offshore Abu Dhabi for a participation fee of AED5.5bn ($1.5bn).

The stake was awarded by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government.

ADNOC will retain a majority stake of 60% in the concession, which will be operated by its subsidiary ADNOC Offshore.

For the remaining 20% stake in the SARB and Umm Lulu concession, ADNOC said that it finalizing agreements with other potential partners.

The agreement signed by ADNOC and Cepsa, which has a term of 40 years, also covers the previous investments made by the former in the concession area.

ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “The agreement also reflects ADNOC’s new partnership approach, as we expand and diversify our partner base across ADNOC’s integrated value chain.

“Reflecting our strategic approach, we are also working with Cepsa to explore expansion opportunities in our downstream business, in the UAE and overseas, that will deliver competitive returns and long term growth opportunities for both parties, and for the UAE.”

The SARB and Umm Lulu concession comprises two main fields Umm Lulu and SARB, which are both under development along with two smaller fields, Bin Nasher and Al Bateel.

The Umm Lulu is part of the former ADMA offshore concession, which has been divided into three new concessions with an intention to maximise commercial value, expand the partner base of ADNOC, and give greater market access to the fields.

For Cepsa, the concession agreement expands its presence in the UAE while strengthening its energy model and long-term strategy. The Spanish firm is owned by Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment.

Cepsa vice chairman and CEO Pedro Miró said: “This concession agreement marks an important moment for Cepsa and our close relationship with ADNOC, with whom we are working with on a number of projects in the upstream, downstream and petrochemical sectors.

“It will add substantial reserves, in a concession with relatively low production cost, to our portfolio, and will enable us to make considerable strides towards achieving our objectives, as set out in our 2030 Strategic Plan”.

Earlier, this month, ADNOC awarded a 10% stake in the Lower Zakum concession, offshore Abu Dhabi to an Indian consortium led by ONGC Videsh for a price of AED2.2bn ($600m).

Image: Signing of the concession agreement between Cepsa and ADNOC. Photo: courtesy of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

